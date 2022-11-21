Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope With A $10 Bonus

You can grab one of the year's best Nintendo Switch games with a nice little bonus at Amazon.

By on

Comments

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a delightful little tactical RPG starring Mario and, for some reason, the Rabbids. While the physical game hasn't gotten any deep discounts, it does come with a kind of reverse-discount at Amazon. You can buy the game (at regular price) and walk away with a $10 gift card to put towards some other goodie for yourself.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the follow-up to the equally surprising Kingdom Battle, which teamed the Mushroom Kingdom all-stars with the Rabbids in an XCOM-like strategy structure. Sparks of Hope takes all the parts about that game and makes them better, with a new free-flowing movement style that complements the combat, and an accessible but deep equipment and upgrade system with the titular Sparks. Check out our 9/10 review for more details on what makes it so great.

If you prefer a digital version and you're already sold on getting all the planned DLC including a Rayman-themed expansion, the Nintendo eShop has that on sale for Black Friday as well. It's marked down to $70 from $90, for a savings of $20--albeit for a higher total price.

For more Nintendo Black Friday specials, be sure to check out the discounts on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Mario Kart Live, and Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Available Now
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)