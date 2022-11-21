Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope With A $10 Bonus

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a delightful little tactical RPG starring Mario and, for some reason, the Rabbids. While the physical game hasn't gotten any deep discounts, it does come with a kind of reverse-discount at Amazon. You can buy the game (at regular price) and walk away with a $10 gift card to put towards some other goodie for yourself.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the follow-up to the equally surprising Kingdom Battle, which teamed the Mushroom Kingdom all-stars with the Rabbids in an XCOM-like strategy structure. Sparks of Hope takes all the parts about that game and makes them better, with a new free-flowing movement style that complements the combat, and an accessible but deep equipment and upgrade system with the titular Sparks. Check out our 9/10 review for more details on what makes it so great.

If you prefer a digital version and you're already sold on getting all the planned DLC including a Rayman-themed expansion, the Nintendo eShop has that on sale for Black Friday as well. It's marked down to $70 from $90, for a savings of $20--albeit for a higher total price.

For more Nintendo Black Friday specials, be sure to check out the discounts on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Mario Kart Live, and Monster Hunter Stories 2.