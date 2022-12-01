Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope For Its Lowest Price Ever

The latest Mario game is cheaper today than it was on Black Friday.

By on

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope may have just launched in October, but it’s already seeing a generous discount at Walmart. Right now, you can pick up the popular strategy game for just $40, down from $60. You’ll also find a bundle that includes a Rabbids sticker set for $50 if you’re looking to get some collectibles with your purchase. Pricing may vary by location--but be sure to check out your local listings to see if the impressive deal is valid in your area.

See deal at Walmart

This is the best deal we’ve seen for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope since it was released a few months ago. In fact, this is a better deal than anything offered during Black Friday--which saw the game listed for its usual $60 and paired with a free $10 gift card. Today's offer still benefits from Walmart’s free holiday return policy, and most locations should be eligible for free shipping.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a quirky strategy game that features a mashup of characters from the Nintendo and Ubisoft universes. You’ll take part in strategic, turn-based battles as you combat Cursa and her evil army in an attempt to save the galaxy. Our Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review gave it a 9/10, calling it an “absolute delight.”

“Put simply, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is an absolute delight. This is a combination that shouldn't work and yet it more than works--it excels,” wrote critic Steve Watts. “Ubisoft loves and respects these characters, and has now shown definitively that even something as familiar and comfortable as Mario is still capable of surprising us over and over again.”

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Video Review

Nintendo Switch
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
