Get Lifetime VPN Access And A Password Manager For $30

Finding a reliable (and affordable) VPN service isn't always easy, but this Privacy Subscription Bundle offers a great option for a low price. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited along with Sticky Password Premium for just $30 total.

VPN Unlimited is the big selling point of this discounted bundle. The service functions like most other VPNs, letting you protect your data while connected to public access points, access more than 400 VPN servers, and browse the web with no bandwidth limits. Beyond keeping your data safe, you can also use it to check out Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming catalogs of other countries. VPN Unlimited is compatible with most devices, including Android, Mac, iOS, Google Chrome, and Linux.

As if a $30 lifetime VPN subscription wasn’t enough, the Privacy Subscription Bundle also offers a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium. This program manages all your passwords for you--generating encrypted passwords for every linked account and giving you one convenient place to manage them. It also gives you a secure method to share passwords with friends, and it’ll automatically log you into any site it recognizes.

Not convinced the bundle is right for you? VPN Unlimited is offering a free trial through Amazon, giving you a way to test out the software before making a purchase.