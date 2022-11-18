Get Horizon Forbidden West On PS5 For $40 Today

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a deal this year, and if you're in the market for one of Sony's best PlayStation exclusives of 2022, Amazon and Best Buy have you covered. Both stores are selling Horizon Forbidden West for only $40 USD right now, which is the best markdown on the title we've seen since launch.

This deal seems to apply only to the PlayStation 5 version of the game and not the PS4 edition. The PS5 version normally goes for $70 USD, so this is a pretty excellent deal on one of 2022's best games.

A sequel to 2017's Zero Dawn, Forbidden West launched in February this year. Players control Aloy, performed by Ashly Burch, a skilled hunter who does battle against massive animal-like machines. As the game's title suggests, Forbidden West takes players into the western United States after an apocalyptic event.

"Horizon Forbidden West does a lot more right than it does wrong. It might be jam-packed with stuff to see, do, know, and remember, but when its many systems come together, it can be a beautiful, exciting, and delightful open-world experience," GameSpot said in our 8/10 Forbidden West review.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for more early Black Friday deals leading up to the big event.