Get Heroic Savings On 10 PC Games Through This $5 Fanatical Bundle

Fanatical’s new Heroic bundle offers 10 Steam games for just $5. Considering the bundle’s contents would normally total over $153, this is a major steal.

The bundle includes two Oddworld games: the HD remaster of the action-shooter hybrid Stranger’s Wrath, and the “New and Tasty” remake of the original 2D puzzle platformer Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysey. Both games are excellent introductions to this wacky (and sometimes unsettling) world for newcomers, and great excuses for existing fans to return to these cult classics.

For roguelite lovers, there’s the side-scrolling shooter Fury Unleashed, the top-down action RPG Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos, and stealth action game The Swindle, where you pull off criminal heists in a cartoony, steampunk version of London.

There’s plenty more in Fanatical’s Heroic bundle, including RPGs, point-and-click-adventure games, building sims, and more. Check the full list below, or head over to Fanatical to grab the bundle.

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.

Fanatical Heroic Bundle