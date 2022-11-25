Get Harvestella On Nintendo Switch For $50 Right Now

Square Enix's Harvestella is on sale for Nintendo Switch at just $50 (original price $60) right now at Amazon and GameStop. It launched just a few weeks ago on November 4 for Nintendo Switch and PC, making this Harvestella's lowest price so far.

If you're looking to get Harvestella on Nintendo Switch in the near future, it's unlikely you'll find something lower than $50. New games on Switch rarely get discounted significantly.

Harvestella is an RPG with farming simulation elements. The storyline revolves around a cataclysmic event called the Quietus, a Season of Death, that disrupts the natural order of other seasons. In Harvestella, you can get closer to and romance other characters. For more information, you can check out our Harvestella guides explaining the romance system and Harvestella tips for beginners.

There are more great Nintendo Switch deals happening right now during Black Friday. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is $29, Sonic Frontiers is $29, and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is $35. You can find all these deals and more in our best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals roundup.