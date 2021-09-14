Get Halo Infinite Double XP By Eating Pringles And Pop-Tarts

Microsoft is teaming up with Kellogg's for a special promotion where you can get double XP in Halo Infinite. Halo Infinite is making changes to how you progress in Halo Infinite through challenges instead of direct XP, but the game still has XP, a spokesperson told GameSpot.

"It's still called XP in Halo Infinite, and you can earn XP toward Battle Pass progression by completing challenges," a representative said.

Eat snacks, get double XP

As part of the promotion, people who buy specially marked Pringles, Cheeze-Its, Pop-Tarts, and Bear Naked granola can get codes to unlock double XP when Infinite launches in December. This promotion begins September 15 and runs until January 31. Once the campaign begins, you can upload your receipt here to claim double XP.

Some cheesy marketing lines are too good to pass up. Here's what Kellogg's boss Zion Doran said about the promotion: "It's time to go fight, Spartans, so grab a box of Cheez-It Grooves or Pop-Tarts, a can of Pringles, or a bag of Bear Naked granola with your Battle Rifles and we'll see you online."

This is not the first double XP promo for Halo Infinite, as Microsoft previously teamed up with Monster Energy to offer double XP. That campaign ran when Halo Infinite was supposed to launch in 2020, but any XP you banked will be honored when the game launches in December. Microsoft is working with another energy drink company, Rockstar, for a Halo promotion of its own that will be announced on October 1.

The Monster, Rockstar, and Kellogg's promotions are just a few of Microsoft's many co-marketing deals with food and drink companies to promote Halo Infinite. Microsoft also worked with the makers of Butterfinger and other sugary snacks on various promotions, while the company created Halo Pringles that were meant to taste like the Moa bird.

Halo Infinite is scheduled for release on December 8 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A multiplayer beta featuring Big Team Battle and 4v4 Slayer is set to begin September 24.