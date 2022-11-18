Get Gran Turismo 7 PS5 Standard Edition For $40

For those looking to snag a Gran Turismo 7 deal this Black Friday, there are discounts on both the standard edition and the special 25th anniversary edition. These prices are pretty much the lowest Gran Turismo 7 has been available at all year, with previous PS5 edition sale prices hovering around the $50 mark.

The PS5 Gran Turismo 7 physical edition is $40 at Best Buy, GameStop, and Amazon. It's a $30 price cut from the original price of $70.

For those looking to get the racing game on last-gen, the PS4 Gran Turismo 7 physical edition is $30 at GameStop and Amazon. It's also a $30 cut from the original price of $60.

Gran Turismo's 25th Anniversary Edition is $60 over at Amazon, $30 down from its original price of $90.

Gran Turismo 7 launched in March 2022 as a PlayStation exclusive. The Gran Turismo series has been running for 25 years, and GT7 was meant to be a "culmination of the Gran Turismo series." For more information, you can check out our Gran Turismo 7 review.

