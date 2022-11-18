Get Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 Edition For $30

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut has been discounted multiple times this year, but it's discounted on Black Friday at an all-time low.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 physical edition is $30 at Amazon and Best Buy--a $40 cut from the original price of $70.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS4 physical edition is $20 at Amazon and Best Buy. On the PlayStation store, the PS4 digital edition of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is also $20--for those who don't want the physical.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut sale prices have hovered around $50 for the PS5 physical edition in 2022--so these are pretty good deals for anybody who has the game on their buy list. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut released in 2021, with the original game releasing in 2020. The Director's Cut version includes new content like Iki Island, more story, more enemies, and more glam. The Director's cut was offered at $30 to players who already owned the original Ghost of Tsushima on PS5, and $20 to players who had the PS4 edition.

