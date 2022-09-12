Get Free Game Dev eBooks For A Limited Time At Fanatical

Anyone can learn to make games these days, but that doesn’t mean the process is easy. Luckily, Fanatical is running a limited-time giveaway where you can download a bunch of game development eBooks for free, plus discounts on numerous other guides and asset packs in honor of International Day of the Programmer.

Fanatical’s free International Day of the Programmers bundle includes four eBooks:

Creating Games with Unity, Substance Painter, & Maya by Jingtian Li, Adam Watkins, Kassandra Arevalo, and Matt Tovar -- ($ 62.95 )

) Game Audio with FMOD and Unity by Ciarán Robinson -- ($ 53.95 )

) 2D Game Development with Unity by Franz Lanzinger -- ($ 62.95 )

) Punk Playthings by Dr. Chris Lowthorpe and Sean Taylor -- ($ 49.95 )

That’s $229.30-worth of game development learning material you can download for free.

Along with the four eBooks, the bundle also includes a 20% off coupon you can spend on select game development courses, guides, asset packs, and more available from Fanatical . Many of these items normally cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but they’re on sale for up to 99% off for Programmer Day, and you can grab them for just a few bucks--or even a few cents--using the extra 20% coupon.

This is an incredible deal if you’re at all curious about game dev or looking to enhance your skills with Unity, Maya, and other programs, but the offer is only available until September 23 so head over to Fanatical and grab the free eBooks and check out the other discounts while you can. And while you're there, you might as well check out Fanatical's build-your-own Labor Day bundle, which lets you select up to 10 PC games for just $5.