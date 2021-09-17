Get Free Galaxy Buds 2 With Purchase Of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Or Flip3

For those who have been eyeing the new Samsung phones--the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3--we have an exclusive offer that's worth checking out. If you purchase a new Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 before the end of the month, you'll receive a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ($150 value).

This offer is only available if you use the links provided above. The Galaxy Buds 2 will discount to free at checkout. The earbuds have built-in active noise canceling technology as well as an ambient mode to let you customize your experience. They run for up to 7.5 hours on a full charge, and the included charging case extends the battery life up to around 29 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

You can take advantage of this deal regardless of carrier. Both phones are available through Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. You can also get an unlocked version of either phone with this deal.