Get Free Galaxy Buds 2 With Purchase Of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Or Flip3

This is a GameSpot-exclusive promotion that runs through September 30.

For those who have been eyeing the new Samsung phones--the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3--we have an exclusive offer that's worth checking out. If you purchase a new Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 before the end of the month, you'll receive a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ($150 value).

This offer is only available if you use the links provided above. The Galaxy Buds 2 will discount to free at checkout. The earbuds have built-in active noise canceling technology as well as an ambient mode to let you customize your experience. They run for up to 7.5 hours on a full charge, and the included charging case extends the battery life up to around 29 hours.

You can take advantage of this deal regardless of carrier. Both phones are available through Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. You can also get an unlocked version of either phone with this deal.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G starts at $900 for a 256GB model and comes in three colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. The Fold3 has a spacious 7.6-inch display that folds in half to fit in your pocket.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G starts at $400 and comes in a variety of colors, including green, lavender, gray, white, and pink. The Z Flip3 has a 4.2-inch display that folds vertically to half the size, making it a compact flip phone for the modern age.

