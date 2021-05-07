Get Free Fortnite Items During Creative Mayhem Event

Even if you're the type of Fortnite player who only plays Battle Royale, it may be worth your effort to make some time for Creative mode between now and May 11 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. Players who take part in the Creative Mayhem event will unlock a pair of cosmetics in just 30 minutes of playing time.

The first in-game item, the Golden Flopper Spray, features a trophy of a golden Flopper fish that players can plaster on any surface around the island. To unlock this, you simply need to sign up for Creative Mayhem by following this link. If you want more freebies, you can also unlock the Piranhas Pickaxe by playing at least 30 minutes in the Creative Mayhem playlist.

This user-created map is currently featured in the Creative Hub, so you should spot it next time you head into the game mode. As a shortcut, you can also enter this Creative Code in-game, or simply follow the link: 1994-6642-9073.

Epic is even including a competitive angle to Creative Mayhem. You can earn the opportunity to play Fortnite with their favorite content creators by submitting your best finish time from the Creative Mayhem map. Here's how to enter your best time, according to Epic:

Play through the Creative Mayhem map available here

Record your run through the Creative Map available on the Creative Mayhem Official Website

Sign up on the website with your Epic Games account

Choose your favorite Creator

Upload your video on YouTube

Share the link to your video and your best time on the website

Between May 12 and May 14, Epic will review all submissions and declare the qualifiers for the Creative Mayhem Main Event. In this tournament, eight content creators and their communities will compete to make the Global Finals. The finale will take place live on June 5 with a prize pot of $264,000 on the line.

Whether you're in it to win it or just want the pair of freebies, Fortnite Creative Mayhem is ongoing now. If Creative or competitive Fortnite aren't your thing, you can always keep to the Week 8 challenges instead, or check out the brand new skin, Toon Meowscles.