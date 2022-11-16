Get Free Apple TV+ And Apple Music With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Right Now

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have a new perk to pick up, and it's a good one. Microsoft has partnered with Apple to offer Ultimate subscribers three-month trials for Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Apple TV+ has a variety of excellent content, including the TV shows Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, Severance, and For All Mankind. It has movies, too, including Ocar-winner Coda and the upcoming Will Ferrell/Ryan Reynolds holiday movie Spirited, which arrives on November 18.

Free is a nice price

Apple Music, meanwhile, includes a catalog of more than 100 million songs, as well as playlists and compatibility across a series of devices. There are no ads on Apple TV+ or Apple Music.

These offers are good only for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who are not currently subscribed to Apple TV+ or Apple Music. The freebie is available until March 31, 2023.

This offer is available through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate "perks" promotion which sees Microsoft partner with other companies to offer members special bonuses. These include special in-game content offered regularly, including the MultiVersus MVP Pack this November. These perks have also included deals for third-party services like Marvel Unlimited in the past.

For more on Xbox Game Pass, check out all of the titles coming to Game Pass and leaving Game Pass during the rest of November.