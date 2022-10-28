Get Even More Free Games At Epic By Downloading The GOG Galaxy App

As part of a time-limited welcome gift, GOG is offering two free games to anyone who grabs the GOG Galaxy app from the Epic Games Store. Log in, download the app, and you'll be able to claim Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition and Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection for free. You'll want to be quick though, as the Genesis Alpha One offer expires on October 30. Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection will be available to claim on October 31.

If you're unfamiliar with it, Genesis Alpha One was released back in 2019. It's a first-person shooter where you fend off alien infestations, craft weapons, and splice exotic DNA into your crewmates so that they can help you out on your space voyage.

Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection is a more attractive set of games, compiling the retro platforming adventures of the unstoppable rabbit into a series of fun and quirky games. There's even a level editor, in case you want to flex some game design muscles.

As for the GOG Galaxy app, it's handy software to have and allows you to explore thousands of games through that platform's catalog. You can organize your games across different platforms into one functional library, import titles you own from other digital storefronts, and launch them right from that point. In addition to that, you can keep track of all your achievements, hours played, and games owned across all clients, streamlining your collection into one handy hub.

This isn't the only promotion that GOG has on right now, as you can grab some pretty good deals on a collection of CD Projekt Red games, plenty of horror titles, and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition.

As a reminder, GOG has a DRM-free approach to games and aims to keep its users independent from remote servers or access to the internet by allowing single-player games to be playable offline.