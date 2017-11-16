Get Double XP In Destiny 2 This Weekend, Here's How

Destiny 2 is adding a new way to earn double XP. The Clarion Call event, which was announced last week, goes into effect starting on November 17 at 10 AM PT.

To earn double XP in the Clarion Call event, you have to be in a clan, though if you're not already you can create or join one during the event and still get the reward. Once you're in a clan, fighting alongside teammates in activities will yield double XP toward bright engrams for Destiny 2 Season 1. The double XP event ends on November 20.

All the information about how to create or join a clan can be found here on Bungie's website. It's a relatively simple process, and well worth doing to get that double XP reward if you are interested.

If you're a solo player, you'll have a chance to earn double XP at a later date. Bungie announced recently that future Clarion Call events will offer rewards for solo players, though as of yet, there are no specifics about when the event will happen.

In other news, Bungie has announced that Destiny 2's Iron Banner event is coming back next week. It marks the first Iron Banner for PC, and the last one in Destiny 2's Season One. Additionally, Destiny 2's first expansion, Curse of Osiris, launches in December.