Get Double XP In Call Of Duty: Warzone And Black Ops Cold War Right Now

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone players will be doubly rewarded this weekend through a double XP event in both games.

The double XP event is live now, and it applies to both standard XP and weapon XP. The promotion runs until Monday, October 11 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Season 6 for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone just kicked off, and it's the final season before the map is replaced by Warzone Pacific later this year. New multiplayer maps for Black Ops Cold War are expected in Season 6, while Warzone is getting updates, too, like the return of the original Gulag. Later in the season, in time for Halloween, an event called The Haunting kicks off, and you can unlock Ghostface from the Scream movies.

If Call of Duty is not your thing, the Battlefield 2042 beta is going on right now, and it is now open to everyone, regardless of preorder status.

In other Call of Duty news, Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward has opened a new studio in Austin, Texas. The developer is rumored to be making 2022's Call of Duty game, which is believed to be a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare that focuses on Colombian drug cartels.

Season 6 content will continue for Call of Duty as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.