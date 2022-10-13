Get Double XP For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 By Eating Pizza And Drinking Soda, Here's How

Little Caesars and Mountain Dew are teaming up for a special collaboration to promote the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II by giving pizza-eaters and soda-drinkers double XP in the shooter, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Modern Warfare II launches October 28 and Warzone 2.0 arrives on November 16.

Starting October 17, everyone in the US who orders a pizza from Little Caesars will get a double XP code for Modern Warfare II multiplayer. Additionally, Little Caesars is selling a "Call of Duty Combo" that comes with a "slices-n-stix" pizza and a 20 oz Mountain Dew for $8.

In addition to double XP, which is unlocked for a limited amount of time, players will receive other in-game bonuses like a player card, emblem, and a weapon charm. They will also be entered into a contest for a chance to win bigger prizes, like a PlayStation 5 console.

Players who buy the pizza and soda from Little Caesars can visit this website--www.LittleCaesarsCallOfDuty.com--to upload their receipt or punch in a code to claim the double XP and other bonuses.

Of note, people are limited to two claims per day and a maximum of 80 codes per person amounting to 40 hours of double XP time. The promotion runs until December 31 and all codes must be redeemed by March 28, 2023.

Modern Warfare II's campaign mode launches on October 20 for people who preorder, and the multiplayer suite arrives on October 28. For more, check out GameSpot's breakdown of everything we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.