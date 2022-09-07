Get Cyberpunk 2077 For Cheap On PlayStation, Xbox, And PC
Snag Cyberpunk 2077 for just $15 and catch up on the action before Phantom Liberty drops next year.
With Cyberpunk 2077’s first and only paid expansion arriving next year, now is a great time to check out the base game. Not only have most of the lingering bugs finally been squashed, but retailers are selling Cyberpunk 2077 for dirt cheap prices across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Also, note that the PS4 and Xbox One versions come with a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X.
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PlayStation) -- $15 (
$60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Xbox) -- $17 (
$60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) -- $28 (
$60)
It’s no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 was a hot mess when it arrived in 2020. Performance issues, missing features, and a litany of bugs held the game back from its true potential. CD Projekt Red didn’t abandon the game, however, and instead delivered a series of updates to fix the issues and turn Night City into a dystopian metropolis worthy of your time. Pick the game up on PS5 or Xbox Series X, and you’ll be treated to a much different experience now than two years ago--and it's definitely worth checking out at these low prices.
The base game alone is worth the new price of admission, but getting caught up on the story of Cyberpunk 2077 will make it easier to dive into the Phantom Liberty expansion when it drops in 2023. This expansion will follow Johnny Silverhand and take you to a brand-new section of Night City. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the DLC (and preorders still aren't live), but you can check out the reveal trailer below. If it piques your interest, be sure to check out the above Cyberpunk 2077 deals while you can.
