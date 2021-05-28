Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Where is Xur? Fortnite CB Radio Locations Far Cry 6 First Look Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Halo Infinite Beta

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Get Company Of Heroes 2 And Little Nightmares For Free On PC

Company of Heroes 2, Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault, and Little Nightmares are all free on Steam for a limited time.

By on

Comments

There are two games available for free on Steam right now, Company of Heroes 2 and Little Nightmares. Both games are available for anyone to claim and own permanently.

Company of Heroes 2 and its standalone single-player campaign, Company of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault, are free to claim on Steam through Monday, June 3, as part of the games' Free Forever Weekend promotion. Company of Heroes 2 is a World War 2 real-time strategy game that features both single-player and multiplayer game modes.

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Livestream
  2. 9 Minutes Of New Far Cry 6 Gameplay
  3. Far Cry 6 - Everything You Need To Know So Far
  4. Far Cry 6: Character Trailer - Introducing Dani Rojas
  5. Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Reveal | State of Play
  6. Horizon Forbidden West - Official Gameplay Reveal And Breakdown Trailer
  7. 22 Things You Didn't Know about Resident Evil Village
  8. King Of Fighters 15 - Official Blue Mary Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  9. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - Gameplay Reveal
  10. Dragon Quest 12: The Flames Of Fate - Official Title Reveal Trailer
  11. Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
  12. Dying Light 2 | Dying 2 Know Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Company of Heroes 2 - Ardennes Assault Gameplay Trailer

In GameSpot's Company of Heroes 2 review, critic Kevin VanOrd awarded the game a 7.5/10 and wrote: "Its barrage of online and offline skirmishes doesn't always hit its mark. But when it finds its target, Company of Heroes 2 delivers a loud and mighty payload."

Get Company of Heroes 2 on Steam

Little Nightmares is also free to own on Steam right now, as part of a Limited Free Promotional Package. The game is a horror puzzle-platformer about a little girl named Six, who is trapped in an underwater vessel. Instead of having dialogue, Little Nightmares tells its story through its haunting atmosphere and environments.

Little Nightmares was awarded an 8/10 in GameSpot's review, with critic Matt Espineli praising the game's cat-and-mouse style chases and introspective narrative:

"The journey to reach its provocative conclusion is filled with unnerving questions and imagery that take hold of your morbid curiosities and pull you deep into introspection. While its puzzles are at times too straightforward, Little Nightmares is a chilling odyssey well worth taking."

While it doesn't say exactly when the promotion ends, the free version of Little Nightmares is labeled as a "May 2021" promotion, so the deal may expire at the end of the month.

Get Little Nightmares on Steam

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Company of Heroes 2
Little Nightmares
PC
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)