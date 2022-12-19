Get Both Mario + Rabbids Games For Only $40

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was recently named by GameSpot as one of the best Switch games of 2022. Even though it just released in October, it’s already seeing a huge discount at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. Right now, you can pick up the popular strategy game for just $40, down from $60. Best Buy has the best deal, though, as the retailer is selling the Cosmic Edition for this price. You get a free digital copy of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle with your purchase. Meanwhile, Walmart is also throwing in a free sticker set with the game.

This is the best deal we’ve seen for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope since it was released a few months ago. In fact, this is a better deal than anything offered during Black Friday--which saw the game listed for its usual $60 and paired with a free $10 gift card.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a quirky strategy game that features a mashup of characters from the Nintendo and Ubisoft universes. You’ll take part in strategic, turn-based battles as you combat Cursa and her evil army in an attempt to save the galaxy. Our Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review gave it a 9/10, calling it an “absolute delight.”

“Put simply, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is an absolute delight. This is a combination that shouldn't work and yet it more than works--it excels,” wrote critic Steve Watts. “Ubisoft loves and respects these characters, and has now shown definitively that even something as familiar and comfortable as Mario is still capable of surprising us over and over again.”