Get Bose's Popular QuietComfort 35 II Headphones For $182 (Save $118)

The QuietComfort 35 II retains the traditional design of the enduring headphone line, albeit with optimizations to make its wireless experience better with your smartphone. The headphones feature a dedicated assistant button that can be paired with anything from Alexa to Siri, as well as physical volume buttons on the opposite ear cup to make it easier to tune your music to your liking.

These QuietComfort 35 II's are a refurbished pair, but they come straight from Bose itself with the original packaging and all required cables. They also come with a two-year Allstate warranty, which is more than you get when buying a brand-new pair, too. You'll also get free shipping and eBay's money-back guarantee as well.

It isn't a Bose set of headphones without industry-leading noise canceling, though, and the QuietComfort 35 II delivers that in spades. These will be perfect for when you get back to long flights, or if you just want to drown out the world for a few hours. The comfortable and lightweight design will ensure you can wear these cans throughout the day, and you can switch to a wired connection should the battery die.