Get Bose's Popular QuietComfort 35 II Headphones For $182 (Save $118)
One of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market is going for an absolute steal at eBay today.
When it comes to high-end consumer headphones, it's difficult to not immediately think of Bose. The audio company pioneered the best noise-canceling headphones for years, becoming a staple for travellers and audio aficionados alike. If you still haven't heard them for yourself, eBay has an enticing deal on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, which you can grab for just under $182 just $182 today, down from their usual $300 list price (as a point of comparison, they're still full price at Amazon). The headphones have an initial discount of $214, but when you add them to your cart, you'll see the full discount applied automatically at checkout.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Refurbished)
$182 (was $300)
The QuietComfort 35 II retains the traditional design of the enduring headphone line, albeit with optimizations to make its wireless experience better with your smartphone. The headphones feature a dedicated assistant button that can be paired with anything from Alexa to Siri, as well as physical volume buttons on the opposite ear cup to make it easier to tune your music to your liking.
These QuietComfort 35 II's are a refurbished pair, but they come straight from Bose itself with the original packaging and all required cables. They also come with a two-year Allstate warranty, which is more than you get when buying a brand-new pair, too. You'll also get free shipping and eBay's money-back guarantee as well.
It isn't a Bose set of headphones without industry-leading noise canceling, though, and the QuietComfort 35 II delivers that in spades. These will be perfect for when you get back to long flights, or if you just want to drown out the world for a few hours. The comfortable and lightweight design will ensure you can wear these cans throughout the day, and you can switch to a wired connection should the battery die.
If you're looking for headphones with more features suited to gaming, you can check out our guides on the best headsets for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. While you're at it, be sure to check out a great deal Best Buy is running today only on an HDMI 2.1-equipped 4K LG TV.
