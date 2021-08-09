Get Battlefield 2042 For 50% Off With This Western Digital SSD Deal

With so many new games coming out every week, keeping your PC topped up with enough space comes at a cost. But today you can save not only on a great NVMe SSD, but also on Battlefield 2042, with Western Digital offering a great bundle on its WD_Black SN750 SE M.2 SSD that comes bundled with a code for the upcoming shooter.

WD_Black SN750 SE With Battlefield 2042 Bundle Starts at $99 (was $130) The WD_Black SN750 SE isn't the best SSD Western Digital has to offer, but it strikes the right balance of speed and price for use within your PC. It is a standard M.2 form factor, with sizes ranging from 250GB to 4TB. The deal today is exclusive to the 500GB and 1TB versions, both of which use 64-layer TLC 3D NAND flash memory with a dedicated controller. You can expect sequential read speeds of 3430 MB/s, which is a far cry from the speeds of traditional SATA-based SSDs. See 500GB at Amazon See 1TB at Amazon

Sweetening the deal is the included Battlefield 2042 digital code for PC, which will activate when the game launches later this year. Battlefield 2042 is a near-future iteration of the classic Battlefield formula, with EA and developer DICE attempting to reclaim the glory days of both Battlefield 3 and 4. With the deal above you're essentially grabbing the game for just $30 given the standard price for the SN750 SE, which is 50% off its preorder price standalone.

The SN750 SE isn't compatible with the PlayStation 5 in case you're hoping to check three boxes with this deal, given its slow sequential read speed. If you are looking for an SSD that matches Sony's specifications, we have a guide to the best PS5 internal SSD options right now.