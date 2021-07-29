Get Apple's M1 MacBook Air For $750, Its Lowest Price Yet

Apple devices rarely get steep discounts, which is why Best Buy's current MacBook Air deal is so noteworthy. The latest model MacBook Air with the M1 chip is on sale for just $750 at Best Buy right now. This discount, which is part of Best Buy's Student Deals, is only available through August 1. That said, there's certainly a chance Best Buy will sell out before then, as this is the lowest price to date on the M1 MacBook Air.

In order to take full advantage of the discount, you have to be logged into a free My Best Buy account and sign up for Best Buy's Student Deals. Student Deals apply to college students, those who plan on going to college soon, and parents of school-age children. Signing up relies on the honor system, so do with that information as you please. After you gain access for Student Deals, you simply have to click the button below the price on the listing to get the additional discount. If you're not signed up for Student Deals, the MacBook Air deals start at $850, which is still a nice $150 discount.