Get An Apple TV For Just $80 (Refurbished)

Adding an Apple TV to your setup is an easy way to upgrade your home theater. Not only do these give you access to popular apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more, but they’re faster and more responsive than most built-in smart TV platforms (and better than Roku or Fire Sticks). The Apple TV lineup usually costs a pretty penny, but there are a few refurbished models on eBay that are all listed for $100 or less, including two options that offer 4K streaming.

All three products come with the versatile Siri Remote, letting you control the action with your voice or with its intuitive control pad. The Apple TV itself is remarkably small, making it easy to find a spot for it in your entertainment center--even if it’s already cluttered with gaming consoles and other electronics.

Although these Apple TVs are being sold refurbished, they’ve been fully tested and perform like new. They’ve also been reset to the original factory settings. Better yet, the seller is listed as a trusted source by eBay, meaning you can rest easy knowing your Apple TV will function as intended. Free shipping is included, and you’ll have 30 days to return your product (free of charge) if it doesn’t live up to your expectations.