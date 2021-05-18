Get Amazon's Eero Wi-Fi Mesh System At A Steep Discount Today

Investing in a Wi-Fi mesh system is one of the best upgrades you can make to your home internet, and Amazon is making it even easier with a deal on its well-rated Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system. The most enticing offer applies to a bundle with one Eero Pro and two beacons, with a discounted price of $255 (a $64 saving). If you need more connectivity options, however, the Eero Pro triple pack is your best option, discounted to $399 and saving you $100.

Amazon Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system $255 (was $319) A mesh system uses a central hub and several nodes to create one seamless Wi-Fi network around your house, which is faster and more stable than using previously popular Wi-Fi extenders. The Eero Pro replaces your router, letting you set up your network and make use of its two ethernet ports for the best speed possible on your network. The included beacons can be plugged directly into an outlet around your home, with the Eero app letting you quickly link all the devices and create a wireless network that covers up to 5500 square feet. See at Amazon Amazon Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system - 3-Pack $399 (was $499) If you need more connectivity options, the Eero Pro triple pack is a better solution. Instead of two beacons, this bundle comes with three Pro routers, one of which you can configure as the main one for the other two to extend. Since all three are Pros, however, you do benefit from having two ethernet ports on each of them, giving you more wired options around your home. You'll also get more range, with a total of 6000 square feet covered. See at Amazon

Both bundles use Amazon's second-generation Eero technology, which should ensure more stable and fast connections. If you've invested in this ecosystem already, you'll be able to use these new access points with older Eero devices, allowing you to extend your range without replacing the whole lot. These also come with Apple HomeKit support, letting you control your network easily using your Apple devices.

For more options to optimize your work (or play) from home, Amazon also announced new options for its Echo Frames including new blue light filtering lenses that can protect your eyes if you spend a lot of time behind a screen. Be sure to check out all of the new options, including two new polarized lenses.