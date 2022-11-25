Get All The Switch Accessories You'll Ever Need With This Black Friday Deal

A Nintendo Switch is usually one of the more popular gifts for the holiday season, but if you want to make that surprise even better, then you'll want to consider enhancing the console with this selection of great extras. For Black Friday, Amazon has the EOVOLA accessories kit marked down to $38.22, almost half off.

It's worth noting that this kit is primarily for the regular and OLED models of the Switch, but there are a number of items here that can work nicely with the smaller Switch Lite. Inside, you'll find the following selection of accessories for a Switch console:

Switch Carrying case. Big size specially designed for Nintendo Switch / Switch OLED Model

Switch multi-angle Playstand

2 x tempered glass screen protector For Switch / Switch OLED Model

4 in 1 Joy-Con charging dock For Joy-Con controller

TPU soft case for Nintendo Switch / Switch OLED Model

Switch game card case

2 x Switch racing wheels, red and blue

2 x grips, red and blue

4 x Joy-Con cases

8 x analog stick caps

That's a lot of value right there, one that practically ensures that a user will have everything they need for their Switch gaming. If you want to add even more to the Nintendo pile, then Black Friday has a lot more to offer. You can check out GameSpot's roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals, the best Nintendo Switch controller deals, and this great little compact Switch dock that's on sale right now.