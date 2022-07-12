Get A SteelSeries Keyboard And Mouse Bundle For $35 In Walmart's Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sale
Looking for a new keyboard and mouse? Walmart has you covered.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally upon us, but the online retailer isn't the only company offering nice discounts this week. Walmart has some sales, too, including a pretty sweet markdown on a SteelSeries keyboard and mouse bundle.
Walmart is selling the SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle right now for $35, a markdown of $45 on the bundle's list price of $80. The bundle comes with the Apex 3 gaming keyboard and the Rival 3 gaming mouse.
SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle
$35 (was $80)
The Apex 3 keyboard has a list price of $50, while the Rival 3 carries an MSRP of $30, so Walmart's deal represents a nice discount compared to the list prices for each item individually.
The keyboard has IP32 water resistance to help manage and accidental spills, along with a magnetic wrist rest and multimedia controls. The mouse features mechanical switches, and SteelSeries claims the device will sustain 60 million clicks. The bundle comes with a microfiber cloth, as well as a non-slip rubber base.
