Get A SteelSeries Keyboard And Mouse Bundle For $35 In Walmart's Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally upon us, but the online retailer isn't the only company offering nice discounts this week. Walmart has some sales, too, including a pretty sweet markdown on a SteelSeries keyboard and mouse bundle.

Walmart is selling the SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle right now for $35, a markdown of $45 on the bundle's list price of $80. The bundle comes with the Apex 3 gaming keyboard and the Rival 3 gaming mouse.

SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle $35 (was $80) The Apex 3 keyboard has a list price of $50, while the Rival 3 carries an MSRP of $30, so Walmart's deal represents a nice discount compared to the list prices for each item individually. See at Walmart

The keyboard has IP32 water resistance to help manage and accidental spills, along with a magnetic wrist rest and multimedia controls. The mouse features mechanical switches, and SteelSeries claims the device will sustain 60 million clicks. The bundle comes with a microfiber cloth, as well as a non-slip rubber base.

You can also check out GameSpot's Amazon Prime Day Deals hub for more gaming deals at Amazon and other stores, like Hyrule Warriors for $30, The Quarry for $40, and a 1TB PS5 SSD for $110. Apple users may also be interested in this nice deal on an Apple TV 4K, while Amazon has a TCL 65-inch 4K TV for $800 off its list price.