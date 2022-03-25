The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Get A Samsung Galaxy Book For A Really Low Price Today Only
Best Buy is offering a big discount on the premium laptop, but the deal ends tonight.
Best Buy is currently discounting the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha, dropping its premium price tag to just $650. Originally listed for $1050, the 13.3-inch laptop is one of the pricier laptops in Samsung's lineup---and the generous deal will only last until the end of today.
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
$650 (was $1050)
Built with an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM, the versatile Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha packs enough power to handle serious multitasking and demanding software. The big selling point, however, is its QLED display, which boasts a 1920 x 1080 resolution and doubles as a touchscreen. You'll also be treated to a 512GB SSD and a battery that can last up to 17 hours on a single charge.
The biggest drawback to the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is its GPU--Intel Iris Xe Graphics won't cut it for high-end AAA gaming, although it's perfectly serviceable for most daily tasks. If you need something beefier, consider checking out our best cheap gaming laptops list.
Beyond its stat sheet, Samsung has built this 2-in-1 as a premium product. With a minimalist, slim profile, high-end finishes, and ease of connectivity between other products in the Galaxy suite, the Flex2 Alpha is a solid choice at this new price point. Best Buy's deal ends today, so swing by and check out the savings while you can.
