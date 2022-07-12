Get A Samsung Curved Monitor For Just $140 On Prime Day
It may be a budget monitor, but this Samsung display has great color and an elegant design for a low price.
We've seen a ton of noteworthy gaming monitor deals during Amazon Prime Day, but for some gamers, it has to have a Samsung brand on the display before they'll consider parting with their cash. The Korean company has built a reputation over the years for its high-quality monitors, and this week, you can grab one of its fancier displays with a 26% discount, taking the CF396 curved monitor down to just $140.
Samsung CF396 curved PC monitor
$140 ($190)
It might be a bit on the smaller side, but the 23.5-inch CF396 is still a solid device for gaming and media purposes. The curved design is made to accentuate panoramic views, AMD FreeSync ensures that you can play games without having to worry about the visuals tearing apart, and the 4ms response rate creates a crisp sense of motion.
The 60Hz refresh rate is a more modest spec, but this monitor makes up for that with some incredibly vivid and vibrant picture quality. The 3000:1 contrast ratio delivers deep blacks and bright whites for some impressive picture quality overall. It's worth noting that there's only one HDMI port at the back and a single VGA jack, so you'll need to be selective with what you plug into it. But for a budget-priced 1080p monitor, this particular model is a pocket-friendly option that offers a surprising amount of color bang for your buck on the technical side.
For other hardware deals, Prime Day has plenty to offer until July 13. You can grab a powerful Nvidia GPU for under $500, a Steelseries keyboard and mouse combo for cheap, and there's a whole bunch of gaming laptops that have been discounted.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation