Get A Samsung Curved Monitor For Just $140 On Prime Day

It might be a bit on the smaller side, but the 23.5-inch CF396 is still a solid device for gaming and media purposes. The curved design is made to accentuate panoramic views, AMD FreeSync ensures that you can play games without having to worry about the visuals tearing apart, and the 4ms response rate creates a crisp sense of motion.

The 60Hz refresh rate is a more modest spec, but this monitor makes up for that with some incredibly vivid and vibrant picture quality. The 3000:1 contrast ratio delivers deep blacks and bright whites for some impressive picture quality overall. It's worth noting that there's only one HDMI port at the back and a single VGA jack, so you'll need to be selective with what you plug into it. But for a budget-priced 1080p monitor, this particular model is a pocket-friendly option that offers a surprising amount of color bang for your buck on the technical side.