Get A Refurbished MacBook Air For Only $250, Just In Time For The School Year

Summer vacations are slowly coming to an end, and students are once again (begrudgingly) gearing up for another school year. Picking out new binders and notebooks is horribly boring, but scooping up new electronics is one of the better parts of back-to-school shopping. And if you’re on a budget, you might want to consider picking up this refurbished Apple MacBook Air, which is on sale for just $250.

Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Air (128GB, Silver, Refurbished) $250 ($1200) To be clear, this is definitely not the most recent MacBook Air. Instead, it’s a refurbished model from 2015. But seeing as how MacBook’s can easily last a decade or more, you should be able to get plenty of mileage out of this affordable laptop. Inside, the MacBook Air is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display is just as high-end as you’d expect from an Apple product (and carries a 1440x900 resolution), and you’ll also get a 720p HD camera to call family, friends, or finish up some last-minute work on a group project. See at GameSpot Deals

The refurbished unit has been given a rating of “B,” meaning you might see a bit of light scuffing or scratches on the case. But considering this is a MacBook Air with a $250 price tag, that shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

Included with your purchase you’ll get a Magsafe Charger and a 30-day warranty. There’s also a 30-day return policy that lets you ship back the unit if it’s not living up to your standards. The deal ends soon, and if you want it in time for the school year ahead, you’ll need to move fast--buy today, and the product could show up as early as August 30.