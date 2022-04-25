Get A Powerful Pre-Built Gaming PC, Keyboard, And Mouse For Under $1,000

Best Buy is home to one of today's best PC deals, as you'll find the powerful iBuyPower Slate MR desktop on sale for just $950, down from $1350. It doesn't boast an Nvidia RTX GPU, but its AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is plenty capable running today's hottest games at their highest settings. Getting a great pre-built gaming PC for under $1,000 is always a great deal, and this stylish rig also comes with gaming keyboard and mouse.

iBuyPower Slate MR Gaming Desktop $950 (was $1350) iBuyPower rigs are already affordably priced, but today's deal at Best Buy is making it even more budget-friendly. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 16GB RAM, 480GB SSD, and 1TB HDD, the rig has a surprisingly robust spec sheet. Its AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is the standout, however, as it competes with (and often outperforms) the RTX 3060--turning this tower into a gaming powerhouse. If you feel the need to upgrade components at a later date, the Slate MR features a large chassis that's easy to pop open and swap out hardware. This purchase also comes with a wired keyboard and mouse, letting you start gaming right out of the box. See at Best Buy

Best Buy's $400 discount ends tonight, so be sure to swing by and check out the huge price cut while you can.

While the iBuyPower Slate MR is a great deal today, it's not the only affordable gaming desktop you should consider. Regardless of budget, be sure to check out our list of the best cheap gaming PCs of 2022 before making your final decision. If you're interested in building your own gaming PC instead, we have a handy guide that walks you through the process and includes a couple of sample builds to help you make your component purchasing decisions.