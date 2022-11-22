Get A Macbook Air For $200 Off Right Now On Amazon

As part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals bonanza, the online retail giant has lots of greats on offer. If you're in the market for a new Macbook, Amazon is selling a new 2020 Macbook Air for $200 off.

The device normally sells for $1000, but Amazon has it marked down to $800 through an early Black Friday deal.

This machine has an Apple M1 chip, 13-inch retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a backlit keyboard. Shoppers can choose from Gold, Space Gray, or Silver color options.

The Macbook Air line is smaller and lighter than other Macbooks, including the Pro line. They are still capable and dependable machines that come highly recommended.

Other Apple deals available on Amazon right now include Apple Airtags for $25 and Apple Airpods for $80, among other deals.

For more Black Friday coverage, check out GameSpot's Black Friday deals hub to see all the best deals this season.