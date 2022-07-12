Get A Logitech Racing Wheel For PS5 And Xbox Series X For A Nice Discount In Prime Day Deal

Are you in the market for a new racing wheel for games? Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and the online shop has multiple racing wheels from Logitech marked down nicely for the sales event.

The PS5 Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 wheel, which also comes with pedals, is discounted to $190 right now, down from its $400 list price. This wheel--which is compatible with PS5, PS4, and PS3--includes a stainless steel shifter and a hand-stitched leather wheel grip.

Xbox users are not being left in the cold, as Logitech's G920 Driving Force racing wheel is also on sale. It's marked down to $190, a nice discount from its $300 list price. Similar to the PlayStation model, this wheel comes with stainless steel pedals and stitched leather on the wheel for a nice feel.

It has built-in clamps and bolt points that allow users to affix the wheel to a table or a bigger racing rig setup. The wheel and pedals are also compatible with PC, and users can purchase a shifter (sold separately) to complete their setup, though it's not strictly a requirement.

For more gaming deals, check out GameSpot's Amazon Prime Day Deals hub for Amazon and other stores, like Hyrule Warriors for $30, The Quarry for $40, and a 1TB PS5 SSD for $110. Apple users may also be interested in this nice deal on an Apple TV 4K, while Amazon has a TCL 65-inch 4K TV for $800 off its list price.