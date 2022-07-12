Get A Logitech Racing Wheel For PS5 And Xbox Series X For A Nice Discount In Prime Day Deal
Get revved up with these racing wheel deals.
Are you in the market for a new racing wheel for games? Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, and the online shop has multiple racing wheels from Logitech marked down nicely for the sales event.
The PS5 Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 wheel, which also comes with pedals, is discounted to $190 right now, down from its $400 list price. This wheel--which is compatible with PS5, PS4, and PS3--includes a stainless steel shifter and a hand-stitched leather wheel grip.
Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel
$190 (was $400)
The paddle shifters have LED indicator lights, while the flood pedal lets you accelerate, brake, and shift gears like the promise of replicating a realistic driving experience. This device is also compatible with PC.
Xbox users are not being left in the cold, as Logitech's G920 Driving Force racing wheel is also on sale. It's marked down to $190, a nice discount from its $300 list price. Similar to the PlayStation model, this wheel comes with stainless steel pedals and stitched leather on the wheel for a nice feel.
It has built-in clamps and bolt points that allow users to affix the wheel to a table or a bigger racing rig setup. The wheel and pedals are also compatible with PC, and users can purchase a shifter (sold separately) to complete their setup, though it's not strictly a requirement.
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals
$190 (was $300)
The Logitech racing wheel for Xbox weighs about 5 pounds and also of note, the brake pedal is pressure-sensitive as a means to accurately reflect the real driving experience.
For more gaming deals, check out GameSpot's Amazon Prime Day Deals hub for Amazon and other stores, like Hyrule Warriors for $30, The Quarry for $40, and a 1TB PS5 SSD for $110. Apple users may also be interested in this nice deal on an Apple TV 4K, while Amazon has a TCL 65-inch 4K TV for $800 off its list price.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation