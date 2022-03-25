The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Get A Huge Discount On Kirby And The Forgotten Land On Launch Day

GameSpot has an exclusive promo code that drops the price of Kirby and the Forgotten Land to just $45.

By on

1 Comments

Update: Daily Steals has informed GameSpot that this deal applies to the EU edition of the game, not the NA version as originally listed. This just means that the content rating badge on the front of the box will be for PEGI rather than ESRB. Since the Switch isn't region locked, you can still play the EU region cartridge on your Switch. The price has also dropped from $48 to $45.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is out now, and if you didn't preorder your copy ahead of time, we have a deal that you should definitely check out. Use GameSpot's exclusive promo code GSKIRBY when checking out at Daily Steals to knock the price down to $45. This is the best Kirby and the Forgotten Land deal around, and it's pretty unlikely the game will be available for less than $45 for at least a few months.

See at Daily Steals

Daily Steals offers free shipping with your order, with orders shipping as early as today. That means you won't be able to play this weekend, which is a bit of a bummer for sure. The promo code will work until April 9.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a wonderful 3D platformer that all Nintendo Switch owners should check out. I gave it a 9/10 in GameSpot's Kirby and the Forgotten Land review. "Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of those games that's hard to play without constantly having a silly smile on your face," I wrote. "It's far more than just a cute and charming platformer with colorful visuals, though. This is one of the best platformers on Nintendo Switch thanks to its brilliantly designed stages and a dynamic arsenal of abilities that consistently shake up the moment-to-moment platforming and action."

Click To Unmute
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Video Review
  1. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Launch Trailer
  2. Would You Play Rainbow Six Siege Mobile? | GameSpot News
  3. Elden Ring - 10 MORE Things You Didn't Know
  4. The Technologies of FORSPOKEN
  5. Dead by Daylight | CATS & DOGS | Collection Trailer
  6. Genshin Impact Character Teaser - "Kamisato Ayato: Lanterns in the Night"
  7. DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT - PC Launch Trailer
  8. The Ascent - Out Now!
  9. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — Mysteries Trailer | Nintendo Switch
  10. Apex Legends Warriors Collection Event
  11. Far Cry 6 x Stranger Things: Free Crossover Mission Trailer
  12. Microsoft Flight Simulator – Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra World Update Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)