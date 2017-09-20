Get A Great Xbox One S Bundle With Destiny 2 And Battlefield 1 For $240

If you missed out on today's wave of pre-orders for Xbox One X or are just in the market for a new Xbox One S, there's a great option to choose from. On Ebay, top-rated dealer antonline is offering a bundle that includes the console and a great pair of games (via Wario64).

For $240, you can pick up a 500 GB Xbox One S, which comes with a physical copy of Destiny 2, a digital code for Battlefield 1, and an additional wireless Xbox One controller. Considering that the standard Battlefield 1 Xbox One S bundle normally retails for $300 and only includes a single controller, this is one of the better deals we've seen recently.

Free shipping is available, but antonline notes that quantities are limited, so if you're interested in picking the bundle up, you should order one soon. Both Destiny 2 and Battlefield 1 have been met with acclaim. In our Destiny 2 review, critic Kallie Plagge said the game has a "much stronger foundation" than the original Destiny and will "keep people coming back week after week." Similarly, in our Battlefield 1 review, critic Miguel Concepcion called the shooter "an outstanding, feature-rich package in both its emotional stories and strong multiplayer."