Get A Great TV For PS5 And Series X On Sale, Plus A $200 Gift Card

If you're in the market for a new TV, Newegg has a fantastic deal on the best 4K TV for gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The 65-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV is $2,000 at Newegg right now, and while that's a pretty typical sale price for the display, it also comes with a $200 Newegg gift card. That means you can snag yourself a gorgeous OLED TV and use the $200 towards new games and gadgets or even toward a PS5 or Xbox Series X when they come back in stock--unfortunately, we don't know when the consoles will become available again, but you do get 365 days to redeem the gift card.

Amazon currently has a deal on the 65-inch LG CX OLED for $2,000 with a $50 coupon, so Newegg currently has the best deal for this TV.

65" LG CX OLED 4K TV + $200 gift card $2,000 The LG CX OLED features four HDMI 2.1 ports, which allow for 4K and 120Hz gaming on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. It also boasts support for VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low-latency mode) as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This makes it not only an incredible TV for gaming but also 4K movies and shows. See at Newegg

In addition to the LG CX OLED, there is a whole sale going down at Newegg that's full of great deals on things like PC gaming components, gaming laptops and PCs, and monitors. A 500GB Samsung 970 Evo NVMe SSD is down to $70 (was $90), a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite AMD motherboard is $200 (was $220), and the Corsair H115i RGB cooling system is only $105 (was $140). These three pieces of PC gaming hardware are well worth the money--we used an Aorus motherboard and Corsair cooling system in our PC gaming build guide.

If you're not a PC gamer, there are a few console-focused deals, too. Right now, you can snag a $50 Nintendo Switch card or $50 Xbox Store card for $45 each. To get the Xbox Store deal, you need to use promo code EMCESTE24--the Switch card deal doesn't require a promo code. There are also quite a few digital Xbox game deals that are worth checking out--alternatively, you can still sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 for your first month.

