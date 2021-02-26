The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Get A Great TV For PS5 And Series X On Sale, Plus A $200 Gift Card
Newegg has one of the best deals we've seen on the excellent LG CX OLED 4K TV.
If you're in the market for a new TV, Newegg has a fantastic deal on the best 4K TV for gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The 65-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV is $2,000 at Newegg right now, and while that's a pretty typical sale price for the display, it also comes with a $200 Newegg gift card. That means you can snag yourself a gorgeous OLED TV and use the $200 towards new games and gadgets or even toward a PS5 or Xbox Series X when they come back in stock--unfortunately, we don't know when the consoles will become available again, but you do get 365 days to redeem the gift card.
Amazon currently has a deal on the 65-inch LG CX OLED for $2,000 with a $50 coupon, so Newegg currently has the best deal for this TV.
65" LG CX OLED 4K TV + $200 gift card
$2,000
The LG CX OLED features four HDMI 2.1 ports, which allow for 4K and 120Hz gaming on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. It also boasts support for VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low-latency mode) as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This makes it not only an incredible TV for gaming but also 4K movies and shows.
In addition to the LG CX OLED, there is a whole sale going down at Newegg that's full of great deals on things like PC gaming components, gaming laptops and PCs, and monitors. A 500GB Samsung 970 Evo NVMe SSD is down to $70 (was $90), a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite AMD motherboard is $200 (was $220), and the Corsair H115i RGB cooling system is only $105 (was $140). These three pieces of PC gaming hardware are well worth the money--we used an Aorus motherboard and Corsair cooling system in our PC gaming build guide.
If you're not a PC gamer, there are a few console-focused deals, too. Right now, you can snag a $50 Nintendo Switch card or $50 Xbox Store card for $45 each. To get the Xbox Store deal, you need to use promo code EMCESTE24--the Switch card deal doesn't require a promo code. There are also quite a few digital Xbox game deals that are worth checking out--alternatively, you can still sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 for your first month.
Best Xbox game deals at Newegg
With promo code EMCESTE56
- Forza Horizon 4 -- $22.50 (
$60)
- Gears 5 -- $15 (
$40)
- Gears Tactics -- $22.50 (
$60)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection -- $15 (
$30)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps -- $11.24 (
$30)
- Sea of Thieves -- $15 (
$40)
With promo code EMCESTE57
- Borderlands 3 -- $18 (
$60)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition -- $27 (
$60)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition -- $13.50 (
$30)
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition -- $18 (
$30)
- The Outer Worlds -- $27 (
$60)
- Red Dead Redemption -- $8.10 (
$30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $27 (
$60)
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Today's Best Deals: Note 20 Ultra For $925, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate For $35, And More
- Pokemon Switch Games And Merch On Sale For 25th Anniversary
- Samsung Week At Amazon: Best Deals On 4K TVs, Gaming Monitors, And More
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (5)
- New Horizon Forbidden West Merch Is Here To Tide Us Over Until Its Release
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For March 2021 Revealed
- New PS5/PS4 Sale Discounts Cuphead, Spiritfarer, And More Great Indies
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Arcade1Up Cabinet Up For Preorder Now
- Ratchet & Clank Goes Free Next Week As Sony Rolls Out More Play At Home Freebies
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation