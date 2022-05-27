The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Get A Great Metroidvania And 5 Other Games For Only $7

Fanatical's latest PC game bundle is an absolute bargain.

Fanatical has launched a new PC game bundle that features some great games for a really low price. Killer Bundle 22 has two tiers: The first nets you five games for five bucks, while the second costs $7 and comes with an additional game. Considering the bundle contains multiple games that would be worth the price of admission alone--Blasphemous, Severed Steel, and My Time at Portia, to name a few--the Killer Bundle 22 offers ridiculous value.

If you like metroidvanias and Souls games, you should definitely check out Blasphemous. This side-scroller features metroidvania-style progression within a gorgeous, gory world. The combat is brutal, the bosses are grotesque monstrosities, and the tense atmosphere makes exploration a thrill. Blasphemous regularly costs $25.

Severed Steel is the bonus game included in the $7 tier bundle. While it flew under the radar when it launched last year, this single-player FPS currently holds a "Very Positive" user rating on Steam. Severed Steel has an emphasis on style thanks to bullet-time gameplay and destructible environments. Severed Steel normally costs $25, too.

After enjoying the pulse-pounding action of Blasphemous and Severed Steel, you can relax in the leisurely sim My Time at Portia. In this Stardew Valley-esque sim, you run a workshop and help your fellow citizens with tranquil activities such as farming and raising animals.

Other games featured in the Killer Bundle 22 are Cook, Serve, Delicious 3, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, and Riot - Civil Unrest.

Fanatical Killer Bundle 22

Tier 1 - $5

  • Blasphemous
  • My Time at Portia
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious 3
  • Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
  • Riot - Civil Unrest

Tier 2 - $7

  • All games listed above
  • Severed Steel
