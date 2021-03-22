Get A Great Logitech Racing Wheel For PS5 Or Xbox Series X At A Discount

Right now, you can get an excellent racing wheel at a discount on Amazon. The Logitech G923 racing wheel is currently available for $350, down from its regular price of $400. The Xbox and PS5/PS4 models are on sale, both of which are also compatible with PC. With the start of a new generation, it's an excellent time to snag a new racing wheel as both Microsoft and Sony have announced the next entries in the Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo series respectively.

Logitech G923 wheel $350 (was $400) The G923 racing wheel boasts Logitech's TrueForce technology, which provides the controller with force feedback that synchronizes with your gameplay. It sends signals through the wheel, providing you with realistic tension that simulates what it feels like to drive a real car. You can also customize the wheel's sensitivity, force feedback, tension, and more in Logitech's G-Hub gaming software. See at Amazon

In addition to the excellent wheel, the G923 features a programmable dual clutch, 24-point selector, RPM LED lights, and included pedals. The whole setup is made of high-quality materials. Both the wheel and pedals are made of metal, while the wheel itself is encased in hand-stitched leather, giving it a premium, sturdy feel.

If you're looking for deals on racing games, there are a number worth looking at. Gran Turismo Sport is a part of Amazon's B2G1 free sale happening right now, and it's playable on PS4 and PS5 via backwards compatibility. On PC, Fanatical has two bundles for $5 each that are full of excellent racing games. The Nitro Bundle features games like Project Cars: GOTY Edition and Grid, while the Nitro Bundle 2 comes with F1 2019, Dirt Rally, Dirt 4, and more. Each bundle has a value of over $200, so you're saving quite a bit of money. You can also check out our picks for today's best gaming deals.