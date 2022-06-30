Get A Gaming Keyboard, Headset, And Mouse For $33

It can be very expensive to gear up to play PC games, not just because of the PC itself, but also accessories like keyboards, mice, and headsets. Fortunately, Amazon currently has a deal on an Orzly kit that includes all of those things, plus pads to put them on, for just $33.

Orzly Gaming Keyboard, Mouse, And Headset Pack $33 (was $40) | $42 (was $50) For less than $50 (even less) depending on which color you suggest, this bundle includes a full gaming keyboard along with a mouse and headset. You also get pads for both the keyboard and the mouse, and the headset includes volume cord controls and a 3.5mm audio jack for versatile use. Depending on your game, you can also change the DPI on the mouse from 1,200 up to 3,200, and it includes rotating colors. See at Amazon

You have a choice of three colors for the bundle: black, white, or pink. The pricing is not the same across these, with the pink currently costing about $10 more than the other two. With support for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on the headset, you'll be able to take it right from your PC to game on console whenever you want, as well.

These accessories are definitely best for someone who is just getting into PC gaming. For premium headsets and other accessories, you'll be paying a fair amount more. We've got you covered there as well with our roundups on the best PC gaming headsets, keyboards, and mice.