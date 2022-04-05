Get A Free Razer Gaming Mouse With Select Keyboard Purchases

If you're looking to pick up a new mouse and keyboard, you're in luck. Best Buy is not only discounting a handful of Razer keyboards (including the Huntsman Elite), but it's also bundling in a free Viper Ultimate Ultralight Wireless Mouse with select purchases. The mouse will automatically appear in your cart when checking out, so long as you're purchasing an eligible keyboard.

Razer's Viper Ultimate Ultralight Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse typically costs $130, but you'll get it free when picking up a new Razer keyboard. The mouse features a 20,000dpi optical sensor for incredible precision and boasts an ambidextrous design that should fit hands of all sizes. Rounding out the package are eight programmable buttons--giving you impressive freedom to customize its performance.

Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight

There's no indication as to how long the promotion will run, so swing by Best Buy and check out the unique deal while you can. You'll find a full list of eligible keyboards on its official website, but we've picked out a few of the best savings below.

Best Razer keyboard deals at Best Buy