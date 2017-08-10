Get A Free Pokemon Sun And Moon TCG Card From Toys R Us This Weekend

The latest expansion to the Pokemon Sun & Moon Trading Card Game series, Burning Shadows, launched in the US last week. To celebrate its release, The Pokemon Company has announced a special event that will take place at Toys R Us this weekend.

On August 12, players will be able to visit a Toys R Us store and pick up a free Stufful foil card, a coloring sheet, and a Burning Shadows collector's album. The giveaway runs from 1-3 PM local time while supplies last.

Burning Shadows is the third expansion for the Sun & Moon TCG series thus far. It introduces 140 new cards to the TCG, including 12 new power Pokemon-GX cards such as Charizard-GX, Ho-Oh-GX, and Salazzle-GX. These cards have higher HP and stronger attacks than their normal versions. The expansion also adds full-art Supporter cards featuring "important human characters."

Players who prefer the Pokemon Sun and Moon video games can also celebrate the launch of the TCG expansion with a free Pokemon from GameStop. From August 14-September 4, the video game retailer will be giving away a free code for a "battle-ready" Salazzle. Players can also pick up four rare Mega Stones for free right now via Mystery Gift, which can be used to Mega Evolve Gardevoir, Gallade, Lopunny, and Diancie.