Get A Free Metroidvania On GOG For A Limited Time

GOG is giving away a free PC game, Narita Boy, for a 48-hour period. It's available now until November 25 on 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.

To claim a free copy, head to the link above, click on "go to giveaway," and select "add to library."

Narita Boy was released in 2021 and is a metroidvania with a retro aesthetic. It was on Xbox Game Pass for a while, but it was removed earlier this year. Narita Boy devs Studio Koba are also working on a spin-off called Haneda Girl.

GOG regularly gives away free games, and past titles have included strategy game Europa Universalis II and The Witcher. GOG is a PC storefront run by CD Projekt Red and sells DRM-free games--which means if you buy a game, you own it. You can make unlimited copies and installations of games owned.

