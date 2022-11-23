Get A Free Metroidvania On GOG For A Limited Time

Free game! Just in time for Thanksgiving.

GOG is giving away a free PC game, Narita Boy, for a 48-hour period. It's available now until November 25 on 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.

To claim a free copy, head to the link above, click on "go to giveaway," and select "add to library."

Narita Boy was released in 2021 and is a metroidvania with a retro aesthetic. It was on Xbox Game Pass for a while, but it was removed earlier this year. Narita Boy devs Studio Koba are also working on a spin-off called Haneda Girl.

GOG regularly gives away free games, and past titles have included strategy game Europa Universalis II and The Witcher. GOG is a PC storefront run by CD Projekt Red and sells DRM-free games--which means if you buy a game, you own it. You can make unlimited copies and installations of games owned.

For more deals, check out our Black Friday coverage. We've got lists like the best PS5 Black Friday deals, best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, and much more.

PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals
