How to Download Halo Infinite Diablo 2: Resurrected Review Destiny 2 Ruins of Wrath Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up Fifa 22 Review October PS Plus Games
Login / Sign Up

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Get A Free Google Stadia Controller And Chromecast Ultra With A $60 Game Purchase

Google is offering a free Stadia Premiere bundle if you buy a $60 game from the Stadia store before October 10.

By on

Comments

Google is offering a free Stadia Premiere bundle if you purchase a $60 game on the Google Stadia store. The offer is valid now through October 10 and applies to any game purchase of $59.99 or more before that date.

Announced in a blog post, The offer is valid for any games available on the service or for preorders for games that launch before October 10. The Stadia Premiere bundle includes one white Stadia controller and a Google Chromecast Ultra, letting you stream Stadia games to your TV. The Stadia Premiere edition currently costs $80 USD. The blog post does state you might have to pay shipping costs for the Stadia Premiere bundle, however, it does not say how much.

Click To Unmute
  1. Free October Games For PS Plus & Xbox Gold | GameSpot News
  2. Capcom Monster Hunter Spotlight | Tokyo Game Show 2021
  3. PlayStation Welcomes Bluepoint Games to the PlayStation Family
  4. Dying Light 2 Livestream | Dying 2 Know Episode 4
  5. Far Cry 6 - Chicharrón Run Cinematic TV Commercial
  6. Metroid Dread - 5 Minutes of Off-Screen Gameplay
  7. Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – PC Tech Trailer
  8. Back 4 Blood - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
  9. Monster Hunter Rise - Steam / PC Features Announcement Trailer
  10. Xbox Livestream | Tokyo Game Show 2021
  11. FIFA 22 Video Review
  12. Diablo II: Resurrected Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Rise And Fall Of Stadia Games And Entertainment

Anyone who makes a qualifying purchase before October 10 will receive a code by October 20 for the Stadia Premiere bundle. The code must be used by November 20. The offer is limited to the US and a number of European countries.

If you are interested in getting Google Stadia and were planning on buying a game in the next week and a half anyway or really want to get your hands on a Google Chromecast Ultra, this seems like a solid deal. Google has said that Stadia is "alive and well," with the service set to receive over 100 new games in 2021. All of these game will be coming from third-party developers since Google shut down its games studios earlier this year.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)