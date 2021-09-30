Get A Free Google Stadia Controller And Chromecast Ultra With A $60 Game Purchase

Google is offering a free Stadia Premiere bundle if you purchase a $60 game on the Google Stadia store. The offer is valid now through October 10 and applies to any game purchase of $59.99 or more before that date.

Announced in a blog post, The offer is valid for any games available on the service or for preorders for games that launch before October 10. The Stadia Premiere bundle includes one white Stadia controller and a Google Chromecast Ultra, letting you stream Stadia games to your TV. The Stadia Premiere edition currently costs $80 USD. The blog post does state you might have to pay shipping costs for the Stadia Premiere bundle, however, it does not say how much.

Anyone who makes a qualifying purchase before October 10 will receive a code by October 20 for the Stadia Premiere bundle. The code must be used by November 20. The offer is limited to the US and a number of European countries.

If you are interested in getting Google Stadia and were planning on buying a game in the next week and a half anyway or really want to get your hands on a Google Chromecast Ultra, this seems like a solid deal. Google has said that Stadia is "alive and well," with the service set to receive over 100 new games in 2021. All of these game will be coming from third-party developers since Google shut down its games studios earlier this year.