Get A Free Gaming Headset With The Purchase Of An Xbox Series S

If you've been thinking about picking up an Xbox Series S, now might be the time to do it. The Microsoft Store currently has a bundle deal that combines the Series S with the official Xbox Stereo Headset for $300. That means you're getting the Stereo Headset for free. It's unclear how long this bundle will be available for, so you may want to grab it soon if you're considering it.

The Xbox Stereo Headset normally retails for $60. Though it's not a high-end gaming headset, it does offer impressive performance for the price. The comfortable and understated wired headset supports DTS Headphone:X, Windows Sonic, and Dolby Atmos.

If you don't have a need for the headset, you may want to wait for the next Series S deal. We've seen a handful of outright discounts on the Xbox Series S in recent months, including deals that knocked a full $50 off the price. That said, if you do need a headset, this bundle is likely one of the best Series S deals you'll find in the near future.

The Xbox Series S has been readily available throughout 2022, and the Series X is starting to follow the same trend. You can almost always find the Series X in stock at select major retailers. At this time, the Xbox Series X is available at Walmart and the Microsoft Store.

If you're also a PlayStation gamer, make sure to check out the Days of Play sale, which includes deals on first-party games and DualSense controllers. And if you're still looking for a PS5, you may have a chance to snag one soon thanks to a new bundle featuring Horizon Forbidden West.