Get A Free Game With Purchase In GOG's Latest Sale

GOG is offering tons of games on sale this week, and it's throwing in an arcade classic for free if you make a purchase.

Until July 3, you can get a free copy of Double Dragon Trilogy for PC, which includes Double Dragon, Double Dragon II: The Revenge, and Double Dragon III: The Rosetta Stone. The trilogy features new difficulty levels, customizable controls, and a new remastered soundtrack (which you can turn off if you prefer the 8-bit original). Note you'll get your copy of the game in a separate email after you make a purchase, and you'll have to redeem it before it expires on July 10.

If you love the Witcher series, there are many deals for you. The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is on for $25 ($26 for the Game of the Year Edition), the first expansion Hearts of Stone is $4, and the second expansion Blood and Wine is $8. You can also pick up the original Witcher for $1.49 and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings for $3.

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

There are also deals on games in the Rayman series, including Rayman Origins for $7, and also in the Heroes of Might and Magic and Pillars of Eternity series. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is $30, but if you're more in the mood for some side-scroller action instead, Hollow Knight is just $10.

You can get a full look at all of the games on sale in GOG's Weekly Sale Vol. 20 over on its website. Meanwhile, the huge Steam Summer Sale is on and you can get a look at all of the big deals in our story, and check out the GameSpot staff's curated picks for the sale's highlights.