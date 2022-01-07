Get A Free Game With God Of War Or Monster Hunter Rise On PC

2018's God of War sort-of-reboot is releasing for PC on January 12, and storefront Fanatical is making the deal a little bit sweeter with a preorder discount as well as a free game. If you want the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise, instead, you can take advantage of the free game deal, as well.

Beginning now and running until January 17, the Fanatical deal offers a 15% discount on God of War for PC ($42) and a 17% discount on Monster Hunter Rise ($48). The former game was a PlayStation exclusive before, while the latter was only on Nintendo Switch.

With your purchase, you have a few different free game options to choose from:

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide

Iconoclasts

Tower of Time

Tacoma

Warpips

Should you not want any of those games, or perhaps you own all of them already because you have very eclectic taste, you can also claim a $1 voucher for Fanatical. But, like, take one of the games and play something you weren't going to play otherwise. Expand your horizons.