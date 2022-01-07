The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Get A Free Game With God Of War Or Monster Hunter Rise On PC

Boy! Come over here and get your free game!

By on

Comments

2018's God of War sort-of-reboot is releasing for PC on January 12, and storefront Fanatical is making the deal a little bit sweeter with a preorder discount as well as a free game. If you want the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise, instead, you can take advantage of the free game deal, as well.

See deal on Fanatical

Beginning now and running until January 17, the Fanatical deal offers a 15% discount on God of War for PC ($42) and a 17% discount on Monster Hunter Rise ($48). The former game was a PlayStation exclusive before, while the latter was only on Nintendo Switch.

With your purchase, you have a few different free game options to choose from:

  • Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
  • Iconoclasts
  • Tower of Time
  • Tacoma
  • Warpips

Should you not want any of those games, or perhaps you own all of them already because you have very eclectic taste, you can also claim a $1 voucher for Fanatical. But, like, take one of the games and play something you weren't going to play otherwise. Expand your horizons.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
God of War
Monster Hunter Rise
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)