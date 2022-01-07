The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Get A Free Game With God Of War Or Monster Hunter Rise On PC
Boy! Come over here and get your free game!
2018's God of War sort-of-reboot is releasing for PC on January 12, and storefront Fanatical is making the deal a little bit sweeter with a preorder discount as well as a free game. If you want the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise, instead, you can take advantage of the free game deal, as well.
Beginning now and running until January 17, the Fanatical deal offers a 15% discount on God of War for PC ($42) and a 17% discount on Monster Hunter Rise ($48). The former game was a PlayStation exclusive before, while the latter was only on Nintendo Switch.
With your purchase, you have a few different free game options to choose from:
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- Iconoclasts
- Tower of Time
- Tacoma
- Warpips
Should you not want any of those games, or perhaps you own all of them already because you have very eclectic taste, you can also claim a $1 voucher for Fanatical. But, like, take one of the games and play something you weren't going to play otherwise. Expand your horizons.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- December 2021 PS Plus Free Games
- Series X Restock Tracker
- December Xbox Games With Gold Free Games
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Preorders: Check Stock At GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, And More
- Prison Architect Is Free At The Epic Games Store
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation