Get A Free Copy Of Call Of Duty: WW2 With A Xbox One S Bundle

If you're looking to grab a new Xbox One, Newegg's got a deal for you. Grab any new Xbox One bundle available on the site, and get not only the game that comes with it, but a free copy of Call of Duty: WWII.

While none of these bundles are quite as discounted as Walmart's deal, the 500GB Forza Horizon 3 bundle is $30 off at $250, and the used 1TB Battlefield 1 bundle is $70 off at $280. At the time of publication, the 500GB Madden 18 bundle is sold out.

The remaining bundles available include a new 1TB Battlefield 1 Special Edition, 1TB and 500GB versions of Forza Horizon 3, and a 1TB Assassin's Creed Origins model that also comes with Rainbow Six Siege.

For more Call of Duty: WWII, check out our review. For more deals like this and coming up, keep an eye our for our Black Friday deals stories; right now, you can take a peek at Kohl's and Costco's deals.