Get a Free Controller With The Xbox Series S Today Only

We've seen some great deals on the Xbox Series S in recent weeks, but today's deal at Newegg is the best yet. Until the end of the day, you can get an extra Xbox controller with the purchase of the Xbox Series S at its $300 retail price. While the deal technically ends tonight, it's certainly possible that Newegg will run out of stock before then.

Considering that an extra (official) Xbox controller retails for $60, this is quite the bargain. Newegg is giving away the Robot White model, the same color that comes with the Xbox Series S. At this time, the Robot White Xbox controller can be found for 50 bucks at multiple retailers, so you're saving 50 bucks overall.

This is the first actual bundle deal we've seen for the Xbox Series S. All other previous bundles at various retailers simply added the cost of the accessories and games to the price of the bundle. Discounts on the Xbox Series S are still rare, but we have seen them at retailers such as Woot and Staples, which offered the console for $255 before selling out quickly.