Get A Free $75 Gift Card With This Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday Deal

Dell has a couple of great console offers ahead of Black Friday 2023, including a Nintendo Switch OLED deal. Right now, you can get a free $75 Dell gift card with the purchase of the Switch OLED with white Joy-Cons. You can then turn around and use that promotional credit (delivered via email) toward your next purchase. May we suggest a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller? Every Switch owner should have one, and you're essentially getting it for free with the Switch.

Dell also carries select Switch games as well as PS5 games and accessories, including the DualSense for $50, and Xbox games and accessories. Speaking of Xbox, Dell's other stellar console deal drops the Xbox Series X to $450 and comes with a $75 gift card.

Nintendo Switch OLED (White Joy-Con) Get free $75 Dell gift card The Switch OLED features a few upgrades over the regular Switch. Most notably, as the name suggests, it has an OLED display that is slightly larger than regular Switch. It also has improved battery life, a better kickstand, and a wider dock that's fitted with an ethernet port. See at Dell

Dell's Switch OLED deal isn't your only option this holiday. Super Mario fans should also consider the recently released Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED. The new special-edition console arrived on October 6 alongside a trio of holiday bundles, including a Mario Kart Switch bundle and two Animal Crossing-themed Switch Lite bundles. Nintendo is also releasing a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch OLED bundle for $350 on November 19. Take a look at our Nintendo Switch buying guide for more Switch bundles.

For more Switch game and accessory offers, make sure to check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday Switch deals.