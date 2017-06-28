Get A Fidget Spinner In GameStop Ireland's Bizarre Crash Bandicoot Remake Trade-In Promo

In one of the weirder trade-in promotions, GameStop Ireland is giving fidget spinners to people who trade in games to get the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

GameStop Ireland announced the promo on its Facebook page, explaining that trading in any game and applying its value to Crash will get you a fidget spinner. It's a bizarre deal, but GameStop Ireland seems to acknowledge the humor of it, as it replied to its own post with a Simpsons GIF.

This seems to be available only in Irish GameStop stores, at least at the moment. If you're not aware, fidget spinners are toys that went viral earlier this year. They essentially act as a way to occupy idle hands, much like twirling a pencil or clicking a pen.

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a collection of remakes of the first three Crash games. It launches this Friday, June 30, on PS4. We were able to check the game out at E3 2017 and were impressed with the overhauled visuals and gameplay. We also recently sat down with the game's developer and talked about the experience of remastering a classic game.